RTL2 Summer Party : La playlist de l'été
Panic! At The Disco, Tone And I, The Avener dans RTL2 Summer Party by Loran (06/08/20)57:38MusiquePanic! At The Disco - High Hopes Twenty One Pilots - Stressed Out (Tomsize Remix) The Weeknd - Blinding Lights Kaiser Chiefs - Predict A Riot Imagine Dragons - Thunder Dermot Kennedy - Power Over Me Tone And I - Dance Monkey Martin Jensen Feat. James Arthur - Nobody Coldplay - Orphans Toto - Africa (Ivan Santana Remix) Harry Style - Adore You Jonas Brothers - Only Human The Avener - Beautiful Chris Isaak - Wicked Game (Summer Remix) Indochine - Song For A Dream REM - Shiny Happy People
Hyphen Hyphen, Gnarls Barkley, Imagine Dragons dans RTL2 Summer Party by Loran (04/08/20)56:34MusiqueHyphen Hyphen - Just Need Your Love Regard - Ride It DNCE - Cake By The Ocean Weezer - Island In The Sun Lady Gaga Feat. Bradley Cooper - Shallow (Remix) Human League - Don't You want Me Gnarls Barkley - Crazy Air - Sexy Boy Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Red Right Hand (Milkey Cigars remix/Pinky Blinders theme) London Beat - I've Been Thinking about you Rod Stewart - Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls Imagine Dragons - Believer Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved (Future Humans Remix) Lilly Woods & The Prick - Prayer In C (Robin Schulz remix) Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way Foster The People - Pumped Up Kicks Bastille - Pompeii
The Avener, Dominic Fike, Queen dans RTL2 Summer Party by Loran (31/07/20)56:27MusiqueThe Avener - Wild Coldplay - Orphans Jonas Brothers - Only Human Beats International - Dub Be Good To Me Tones & I - Dance Monkey (DMC Reggae mix) Portishead - Sour times Dominic Fike - 3 Nights Twenty One Pilots - Ride King Of Leon - Sex On Fire Editors - Munich The Magic Numbers - Love Me Like You Bloc Party - Banquet Queen - Another One Bites The Dust Dojo Cat - Say No Fine Young Cannibals - She Drives Me Crazy Christine And The Queens - Damn Dis Moi Simple Minds - Don't You
The Who, Izzy Bizu, Michael McDonald dans RTL2 Summer Party by RLP (30/07/20)55:24MusiqueThe Who - Who Are You The Cure - Close To Me George Michael - Faith George Michael - Freedom (The Reflex Revision) Izzy Bizu - White Tiger Kim Carnes - Bette Davies Eyes Prince - Controversy Depeche Mode - Strange Love (Extende Remix Version) Lenny Kravitz - The Chamber Michael McDonald - Sweet Freedom Prince - Cream (RLP Re-Edit) Michael Jackson - Jam
X Ambassadors, Sheryl Crow, George Ezra dans RTL2 Summer Party by Loran (29/07/20)55:38MusiqueX Ambassadors - Renegades Twenty One Pilots - Heathens Joan Osborne - One Of Us Robbie Williams - Millenium Razorlight - America UB40 - Red Red Wine Sheryl Crow - All I Wanna Do DNCE - Cake By The Ocean Freya Ridings - Castles Daft Punk - Around The World Asaf Avidan & the Mojos - One Day/Reckoning song (Wankelmut Remix) Garbage - Stupid Girl George Ezra - Budapest Gotye Feat. Kimbra - Somebody That I Used To Know The Romantics - Talking In Your Sleep Talk Talk - It's My Life Primal Scream - Rocks Big Soul - Hippy Hippy Shake Pink - So What
Eurythmics, Stevie Wonder, Iggy Pop dans RTL2 Summer Party by RLP (28/07/20)56:02MusiqueEurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Get The Party Started intro) Foster The People - Pumped Up Kids (Gigamesh Remix) Sly And The Family Stone - Dance To The Music (RLP Edit) T-Rex - Get It On (Gigamesh Edit) Sam Cooke - Wonderful World (Senior Citizen Edit) Stevie Wonder - Another Star Calvin Harris feat. Rag'N'Bone Man - Giant The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter (Undercover Mix) Mark Ronson (feat Miley Cyrus) - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart Iggy Pop - In The Death Car (Dim Zach Edit) Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls Cecilia Krull - My Life Is Going On (Gasparian Remix) Ram Jam - Black Betty (Pied Piper Remix)
Les intégrales
RTL2 Pop-Rock Party en direct de la Rochelle (04/07/20)2:59:04MusiqueSamedi 4 juillet, pour la dernière Pop-Rock Party de la saison Loran était en direct des platines des enfants du rock de la Rochelle.
The Brand New Heavies, The Beatles, Jamiroquai dans RTL2 Pop-Rock Party by RLP (03/07/20)2:57:07MusiqueThe Brand New Heavies - Shelter (RLP Pump Me Up Gogo Re-Edit) Toto - Georgie Porgie (RLP Re-Edit) Barry White - Let The Music Play (John Morales Remix) Mondino - La Danse Des Mots (Interlude) KT Tunstall - Black Horse And The Cherry Tree (The Reflex Revision) Imagine Dragon - Believer Icona Pop - I Love It Roy Orbison - Pretty Woman Aretha Franklin - Think Amy Winehouse - Rehab (RLP Re-Edit) Flash & The Pan - Waiting For A Train Lenny Kravitz - Fly Away (The Reflex Revision) Wonderwall / We Will Rock You Acapella Lorde - Royals Police - So Lonely The Beatles - I Saw Her Standing There (RLP Lonely Boy Re-Edit) Jacques Dutronc - Et Moi Et Moi Et Moi (RLP Re-Drum) The Black Keys - Lonely Boy Devo - Whip It Outkast - Hey Ya The Contours - Do You Love Me (RLP Edit) Ce Lo Green - Fuck You The Rolling Stones - Get Out Of My Cloud (RLP Re-Edit) The Clash - Rock The Casbah (RLP Re-Edit) Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way (RLP Re-Edit) T-Rex - Get It On (Gigamesh Edit)
Robbie Williams, Prince, Yazoo dans RTL2 Pop-Rock Party by Loran (27/06/20)2:57:26MusiqueRobbie Williams - Rock DJ Lana Del Rey Feat. The Weeknd - Lust For Life (The Avener Rework) Harry Styles - Adore You The Weeknd feat. Doja Cat - In Your Eyes George Michael - Fast Love OneRepublic - Better Days Manu Chao - Me Gustas Tu Tin Tin Out Feat. Emma Bunton - What I Am Lenny Kravitz - Ride Keane - Somewhere Only We Know Joe Cocker - You Can Leave Your Hat On Coldplay - Clocks Portugal The Man - Live In The Moment Benee Feat. Gus Dapperton - Supalonely Billie Eilish - Bad Guy (Soulnasty's Remix) Prince - Kiss Surfaces - Sunday Best Maroon 5 - Payphone Arctic Monkeys - Fluorescent Adolescent David Bowie - Heroes New Radicals - You Get What You Give Billie Eilish - Ilomilo (MBNN Remix) DNCE - Cake By The Ocean Nea - Some Say (Felix Jaehn Remix) Queen - I Want To Break Free (Ivan Santana Remix) Celeste - Stop This Flame Saint Motel - My Type Angus & Julia Stone - Big Jet Plane Dexy's Midnight Runners - Come On Eileen The Breeders - Cannonball (Rock Shock remix)
Mick Jagger & David Bowie, The Temptations dans RTL2 Pop-Rock Party by RLP (26/06/20)2:56:33MusiqueMick Jagger & David Bowie - Dancing In The Streets Depeche Mode - Personal Jesus (RLP Re-Edit) Portugal The Man - Live In The Moment Credence Clearwater Revival - On The Road Again Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer vs Sex Machine The Weeknd - I Can't Feel My Face Stevie Wonder - Love Light In Flight (Extended) Odyssey - Going Back To My Roots (RLP Re-Edit) Wilson Pickett - Land Of 1000 Dances (Skeewif Re-Edit) Kenny Logins - Footloose Marvin Gaye - Can I Get A Witness (RLP Re-Edit) The Faim - Summer Is A Curse Queen Vs Oasis - Wonderwall Rock (RLP Stadium Mix) Lenny Kravitz - American Woman Green Day - Boulevard Of Broken Dreams The Who - Who Are You Nickelback - How You Remind Me The Temptations - Ain'T Too Proud To Beg (RLP Re-Edit) Texas - Black Eyed Boy Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill (LNTG Re-Edit) The Human League - Don'T You Want Me Baby (RLP Re-Edit) Chaz Jankel - Glad To Know You The Jackson Sisters - I Believe In Miracles Jungle - Happy Man Heaven 17 - Let Me Go
INXS, Ed Sheeran, KT Tunstall dans RTL2 Pop-Rock Party by Loran (20/06/20)2:57:52MusiqueINXS - Suicide Blonde Muse - Starlight Pet Shop Boys - Heart Nea - Some Say (Felix Jaehn Remix) Madonna - Music Twenty One Pilots - Level Of Concern Gossip - Heavy Cross (Fred Falke Remix) Guns'N'Roses - Sweet Child O'Mine Indochine - Nos Célébrations A Ha - The Sun Always Shine On TV Green Day - Oh Yeah OneRepublic - Better Days Lenny Kravitz - Ride The Killers - Caution Coldplay - Hymn For The Weekend Ed Sheeran - Castle On The Hill Blondie - Atomic Big Soul - Le Brio Elton John - I Don't Wanna Go On With You Like That U2 - Beautiful Day Freya Riding - Castles Depeche Mode - Enjoy The Silence Daft Punk Feat. Pharrell Williams - Get Lucky The Police - Every Breath You Take Weezer - Island In The Sun Jennifer Page - Crush Matt Simons - Catch And Release (Deepend Remix) Simply Red - Sunrise SZA Feat. Justin Timberlake - The Other Side EMF - Unbelievable Oasis - Supersonic KT Tunstall - Suddenly I See Marshmello Feat. Bastille - Happier
Coldplay, Queen, R.E.M. dans RTL2 Pop-Rock Party by RLP (19/06/20)2:57:34MusiqueColdplay & The Rolling Stones - Orphans Vs Sympathy For The Devil (Rod Layman Mashup) Level 42 - Lessons In Love Lynn Colins - Think (Skylz Remix) Junkie XL - A Little More Conversation Blondie - Heart Of Glass (RLP Re-Edit) The Rolling Stones - Honky Tonk Woman (RLP Re-Drum) Prince - Kiss (Dr Packer Rework) The Human League - Don'T You Want Me Baby (RLP Re-Edit)* Queen Vs Oasis - Wonderwall Rock (RLP Stadium Mix) Lenny Kravitz - Fly Away (The Reflex Revision) Beck - Loser Nickelback - How You Remind Me Queen - Don'T Stop Me Now (RLP Remix)* Michael Sambelo - Maniac Nancy Sinatra - These Boots Are Made For Walking (Skeewif Remix) Outkast - Hey Ya Yazoo Vs Foreigner - Urgent / Situation Daði Freyr - Think About Things Miami Sound Machine - Conga Huey Lewis - The Power Of Love (DFP Remix) Survivor - Eye Of The Tiger (Gigamesh Italo Remix) R.E.M. - Losing My Religion (RLP House Remix) The Beatles - Get Back David Bowie - Rebel Rebel Foster The People - Pumped Up Kids (Gigamesh Remix)
RTL2 Summer Party
Panic! At The Disco, Tone And I, The Avener dans RTL2 Summer Party by Loran (06/08/20)57:38MusiquePanic! At The Disco - High Hopes Twenty One Pilots - Stressed Out (Tomsize Remix) The Weeknd - Blinding Lights Kaiser Chiefs - Predict A Riot Imagine Dragons - Thunder Dermot Kennedy - Power Over Me Tone And I - Dance Monkey Martin Jensen Feat. James Arthur - Nobody Coldplay - Orphans Toto - Africa (Ivan Santana Remix) Harry Style - Adore You Jonas Brothers - Only Human The Avener - Beautiful Chris Isaak - Wicked Game (Summer Remix) Indochine - Song For A Dream REM - Shiny Happy People
Hyphen Hyphen, Gnarls Barkley, Imagine Dragons dans RTL2 Summer Party by Loran (04/08/20)56:34MusiqueHyphen Hyphen - Just Need Your Love Regard - Ride It DNCE - Cake By The Ocean Weezer - Island In The Sun Lady Gaga Feat. Bradley Cooper - Shallow (Remix) Human League - Don't You want Me Gnarls Barkley - Crazy Air - Sexy Boy Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - Red Right Hand (Milkey Cigars remix/Pinky Blinders theme) London Beat - I've Been Thinking about you Rod Stewart - Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls Imagine Dragons - Believer Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved (Future Humans Remix) Lilly Woods & The Prick - Prayer In C (Robin Schulz remix) Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way Foster The People - Pumped Up Kicks Bastille - Pompeii
The Avener, Dominic Fike, Queen dans RTL2 Summer Party by Loran (31/07/20)56:27MusiqueThe Avener - Wild Coldplay - Orphans Jonas Brothers - Only Human Beats International - Dub Be Good To Me Tones & I - Dance Monkey (DMC Reggae mix) Portishead - Sour times Dominic Fike - 3 Nights Twenty One Pilots - Ride King Of Leon - Sex On Fire Editors - Munich The Magic Numbers - Love Me Like You Bloc Party - Banquet Queen - Another One Bites The Dust Dojo Cat - Say No Fine Young Cannibals - She Drives Me Crazy Christine And The Queens - Damn Dis Moi Simple Minds - Don't You
The Who, Izzy Bizu, Michael McDonald dans RTL2 Summer Party by RLP (30/07/20)55:24MusiqueThe Who - Who Are You The Cure - Close To Me George Michael - Faith George Michael - Freedom (The Reflex Revision) Izzy Bizu - White Tiger Kim Carnes - Bette Davies Eyes Prince - Controversy Depeche Mode - Strange Love (Extende Remix Version) Lenny Kravitz - The Chamber Michael McDonald - Sweet Freedom Prince - Cream (RLP Re-Edit) Michael Jackson - Jam
X Ambassadors, Sheryl Crow, George Ezra dans RTL2 Summer Party by Loran (29/07/20)55:38MusiqueX Ambassadors - Renegades Twenty One Pilots - Heathens Joan Osborne - One Of Us Robbie Williams - Millenium Razorlight - America UB40 - Red Red Wine Sheryl Crow - All I Wanna Do DNCE - Cake By The Ocean Freya Ridings - Castles Daft Punk - Around The World Asaf Avidan & the Mojos - One Day/Reckoning song (Wankelmut Remix) Garbage - Stupid Girl George Ezra - Budapest Gotye Feat. Kimbra - Somebody That I Used To Know The Romantics - Talking In Your Sleep Talk Talk - It's My Life Primal Scream - Rocks Big Soul - Hippy Hippy Shake Pink - So What
Eurythmics, Stevie Wonder, Iggy Pop dans RTL2 Summer Party by RLP (28/07/20)56:02MusiqueEurythmics - Sweet Dreams (Get The Party Started intro) Foster The People - Pumped Up Kids (Gigamesh Remix) Sly And The Family Stone - Dance To The Music (RLP Edit) T-Rex - Get It On (Gigamesh Edit) Sam Cooke - Wonderful World (Senior Citizen Edit) Stevie Wonder - Another Star Calvin Harris feat. Rag'N'Bone Man - Giant The Rolling Stones - Gimme Shelter (Undercover Mix) Mark Ronson (feat Miley Cyrus) - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart Iggy Pop - In The Death Car (Dim Zach Edit) Pet Shop Boys - West End Girls Cecilia Krull - My Life Is Going On (Gasparian Remix) Ram Jam - Black Betty (Pied Piper Remix)