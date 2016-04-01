Musique

Fleetwood Mac : Sara La reprise l'original Tina Turner : Let's Stay Together Al Green : Let's Stay Together Tame Impala : Breathe Deeper (nouveauté) The O'Jays : Back Stabbers Björk : Bachelorette Margaret Glaspy : You've Got My Number (nouveauté) Sia : Breathe Me (Live) Brooke Bentham : Blue Light (nouveauté) Imogen Heap : Just For Now America : Sister Golden Hair Young Gun Silver Fox : Kids (nouveauté) Steely Dan : Aja Peter Gabriel : Game Without Frontiers La reprise l'original Juliana Hatfield : It's Alright For You The Police : It's Alright For You Pearl Jam : Quick Escape (nouveauté) Alice In Chains : Would? Nirvana : Rape Me Rage Against The Machine : Down On The Street Datcha Mandala : Stick It Out (nouveauté) Led Zeppelin : The Song Remains The Same Sons Of Liberty : Into The Great Unknown (nouveauté) ZZ Top : Tush Rory Gallagher : Calling Card (live) Robert Jon & The Wreck : Oh Miss Carolina (nouveauté)