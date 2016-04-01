Les intégrales
Prince, Fontaines D.C., Massive Attack dans RTL2 Pop Rock Station (30/08/20)1:58:26MusiquePrince : When Doves Cry La reprise l'original Eric Tessmer : Policy Of Truth Depeche Mode : Policy Of Truth Marilyn Manson : WE ARE CHAOS (nouveauté) The XX : Shelter (Tiga Remix) R.E.M. : Orange Crush Fontaines D.C. : Televised Mind (nouveauté) Band Of Horses : Is There A Ghost Bdrmm : A Reason To Celebrate (nouveauté) The Stones Roses : Fool's Gold Sigur Rós : Hoppipolla Jonsi : Swill (nouveauté) Woodkid : I Love You Massive Attack : Teardrop La reprise l'original Bristol : Roads Portishead : Roads Long Distance Call : Immunity (nouveauté) Led Zeppelin : When The Levee Breaks Metallica San Francisco Symphony : Nothing Else Matters (nouveauté) Norman Greenbaum : Spirit In The Sky Brooke Bentham : Blue Light The Doors : Riders On The Storm Suzie Stapelton : We Are The Plague (nouveauté)
Radiohead, Patron, London Grammar dans RTL2 Pop Rock Station (28/06/20)1:58:20MusiqueRadiohead : Paranoid Android La reprise l'original John Dolmayan : Starman David Bowie : Starman Patron : Room With A View (nouveauté) The Stooges : 1969 Patti Smith : Frederick Fiona Apple : I Want You To Love Me (nouveauté) Richard Ashcroft : Check The Meaning Brooke Bentham : Blue Light (nouveauté) Dan Fogelberg : Tucson, Arizona (Gazette) Pink Floyd : The Great Gig In The Sky Airbag : Megalomaniac (nouveauté) London Grammar : Hell To The Liars La reprise l'original Joan As Police Woman : Kiss Prince : Kiss JAR VIS... : House Music All Night Long (nouveauté) Metallica : Wherever I May Roam AC/DC : Jailbreak (live) Procol Harum : A Salty Dog Laura Marling : Held Down (nouveauté) The Beatles : Good Night
The Stranglers, Nada Reid, The Knack dans RTL2 Pop Rock Station (21/06/20)1:54:55MusiqueThe Stranglers : Golden Brown La reprise l'original Over The Rhine : Ruby Tuesday The Rolling Stones : Ruby Tuesday Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever : The Cool Change (nouveauté) R.E.M. : Orange Crush The Psychedelic Furs : You'll Be Mine Grant Lee Buffalo : Fuzzy Nada Reid : Oh Canada (nouveauté) Lloyd Cole : Like Lovers Do (session RTL2) Brooke Bentham : All My Friends Are Drunk (nouveauté) Fleetwood Mac : Beautiful Child Marillion : Easter Pure Reason Revolution : New Obsession (nouveauté) The Knack : My Sharonna La reprise l'original Brass Against : Figure It Out Royal Blood : Figure It Out Suzie Stapelton : Blood On The Windscreen (nouveauté) The Pretenders : Middle Of The Road (remaster 2017) Drive-By Truckers : Thoughts and Prayers (nouveauté) John Lee Hooker/Canned Heat : Boogie Chillen N°2 The White Buffalo : Widow s Walk (nouveauté) Over The Rhine : Ohio Joe Satriani : Down Down Down Joe Walsh : The Confessor
RTL2 Pop-Rock Station (14/06/20)1:57:44MusiqueFleetwood Mac : Sara La reprise l'original Tina Turner : Let's Stay Together Al Green : Let's Stay Together Tame Impala : Breathe Deeper (nouveauté) The O'Jays : Back Stabbers Björk : Bachelorette Margaret Glaspy : You've Got My Number (nouveauté) Sia : Breathe Me (Live) Brooke Bentham : Blue Light (nouveauté) Imogen Heap : Just For Now America : Sister Golden Hair Young Gun Silver Fox : Kids (nouveauté) Steely Dan : Aja Peter Gabriel : Game Without Frontiers La reprise l'original Juliana Hatfield : It's Alright For You The Police : It's Alright For You Pearl Jam : Quick Escape (nouveauté) Alice In Chains : Would? Nirvana : Rape Me Rage Against The Machine : Down On The Street Datcha Mandala : Stick It Out (nouveauté) Led Zeppelin : The Song Remains The Same Sons Of Liberty : Into The Great Unknown (nouveauté) ZZ Top : Tush Rory Gallagher : Calling Card (live) Robert Jon & The Wreck : Oh Miss Carolina (nouveauté)
The Smashing Pumpkins, Holly Roller Baby, The Clash dans RTL2 Pop Rock Station (07/06/20)1:58:02MusiqueThe Smashing Pumpkins : Bullet With Butterfly Wings La reprise l'original Bauhaus : Ziggy Stardust David Bowie : Ziggy Stardust Holly Roller Baby : Ravings At Your Window (nouveauté) Guns N' Roses : Sweet Child O' Mine Prince : It JARV IS... : House Music All Night Long (nouveauté) Everything But The Girl : Missing (Todd Terry Remix) Humanist : Shock Collar (feat Dave Gahan) (nouveauté) Tears For Fears : Pale Shelter Def Leppard : Photograph Katatonia : Behind The Blood (nouveauté) Foreigner : Double Vision (remastered) The Clash : Rock The Casbah La reprise l'original The National : Never Tear Us Apart INXS : Never Tear Us Apart Pure Reason Revolution : New Obsession (nouveauté) Muse : Butterflies and Hurricanes The Who : We're Not Gonna Take It Larkin Poe : She's A Self Mad Man (nouveauté) Muddy Waters : Mannish Boy (Ruckus Roboticus remix) Fleetwood Mac : Show-Biz Blues Suzie Stapleton : Blood On The Windscreen (nouveauté) Tool : Pneuma
Prefab Sprout, Larkin Poe, Jeff Buckley dans RTL2 Pop Rock Station (31/05/20)1:57:51MusiquePrefab Sprout : Cars And Girls La reprise l'original The National : Never Tear Us Apart INXS : Never Tear Us Apart Larkin Poe : Holy Ghost Fire (nouveauté) George Thorogood & the Destroyers : Bad To The Bone Lucinda Williams : Man Without A Soul (nouveauté) Muse : Sunburn Pure Reason Revolution : New Obsession (nouveauté) Imogen Heap : The Moment I Said It Brooke Bentham : Blue Light (nouveauté) Fleetwood Mac : Dreams Led Zeppelin : Since I've Been Loving You Sons Of Liberty : Into The Great Unknown (nouveauté) Jeff Buckley : Halellujah La reprise l'original Reuben and The Dark & AG : What A Wonderful World Louis Armstrong : What A Wonderful World Humanist : Gospel (feat Mark Lanegan) (nouveauté) Nina Simone : Strange Fruit Marillion : That Time Of The Night (The Short Straw) Pure Reason Revolution : Eupnea (nouveauté) Kraftwerk : Radioactivity Sure : Twenty Years (nouveauté)
